Marlian Sanctions Naira Marley For Going Against Ethics

by Valerie Oke
Fast-rising singer and head of the Marlian clan, Naira Marley has bagged a strong-worded query from one of his members after going against their code of honor.

The Marlian identified as @yellowhotelapts on Twitter shared a photo of the singer while wearing a belt and queried why he would do such when their gang forbids it.

The Marlians are also known as NBG an acronym for ‘No Belt Gang.’

He wrote:

“Naira Marley NBG you betrayed our code of honor. Why are you wearing belt in this picture?”

