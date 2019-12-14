Married Woman Vows To Sex Every Man In Town After Catching Cheating Husband

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a married woman who has vowed to fuck any man she sets her eyes on because she caught her husband cheating.

According to the story which was shared on Joro’s Instagram page, the lady saw a text on her husband’s phone from a lady who was asking him if he cum inside her so as to know what to do.

As a result, she has decided to sleep with any man she sees as a payback.

