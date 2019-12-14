Mavin Act, Di’Ja Welcomes Third Child With Her Husband

Mavin Records signee, Hadiza Blell, widely known as Di’Ja, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Rotimi.

The couple, who got married in 2015 at a private ceremony, were already blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

The singer broke the exciting news on her Instagram page on Saturday, stating that she had given birth to her child a week ago.

In her words,

“I have been blessed countless times over and over again. Alhamdullilah. A week ago I had the most amazing delivery! It can only be the Almighty. Allahu Akbar. KITON FAROUK (2016), AMANA MORENIKE (2018)and AYANA WURA (2019). Our beautiful children. #Olofamily,” she said.

See the full post below: