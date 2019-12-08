May God Protect Us From Enemies We Call Friends – Diane Russet

2019 BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet, has taken to social media to pray against people who call themselves friends but are indeed enemies.

Diane went on to pray that God reveals their intentions and protect people against such humans.

In her words;

“I pray God reveals some people’s true intentions and may God protect us from people we call friends but are our real enemies. God will surely vindicate you, let them lie, let them look good, you know the truth, they know it, and you hun aren’t competing with anyone!”