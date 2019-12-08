Mayorkun Reveals Why He Goes Around With Police Escorts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun took to his Twitter page to reveal the reason he goes around with a lot of police escorts to events.

The DMW act whose song controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh said condemns plastic surgery,  pointed out that somebody queried why he is seen with a lot of escorts.

The “Up to something” singer expressed that he carries a lot of police escorts not because he is afraid of thieves but rather his fear of policemen.

See his tweet below:

