Mayorkun Reveals Why He Goes Around With Police Escorts

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun took to his Twitter page to reveal the reason he goes around with a lot of police escorts to events.

The DMW act whose song controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh said condemns plastic surgery, pointed out that somebody queried why he is seen with a lot of escorts.

Also Read: I Am The Proudest Big Brother, Says Davido As He Celebrates Mayorkun’s Concert In London

The “Up to something” singer expressed that he carries a lot of police escorts not because he is afraid of thieves but rather his fear of policemen.

See his tweet below: