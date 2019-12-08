Meet The World’s Most Famous Conjoined Twins

by Temitope Alabi
Conjoined twins
Abby and Brittany Hensel, 29, are the most famous conjoined twins in the world and joined at the torso, with each controlling one side of their body.

Reports have it that each of them control one arm and one leg, and the girls can pretty much do anything with cooperation.

As babies, they needed maximum cooperation to do virtually everything. Growing older now, they can handle some activities alone.

The girls have to be coordinated when running, swimming, hair brushing and driving a car.

 

