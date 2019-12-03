Melaye Raises The Alarm, Says Plans Have Been Concluded To Arrest Him

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former Kogi West lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has cried out that a meeting has been concluded in Abuja where it was pronounced that he should be arrested next week for frivolous reasons.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he added that the reason for the arrest is to frustrate his tribunal case in the just concluded Kogi west senatorial election which he lost to Smart Adeyemi.

He wrote:

“A meeting in Abuja just concluded that I should be arrested next week for frivolous reasons to frustrate my Tribunal case in the just concluded Helicopter election. Waiting for them…Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

