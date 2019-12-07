Men Send Me Their Nude Photos Because Of My Boobs: Actress Peju Johnson

Fast-rising Yoruba actress, Peju Johnson, has revealed that her boobs gets her the undesired attention compared to other parts of her body.

Speaking during an Interview with TheSun newspaper, she revealed that guys often send her images of their manhood on social media because of how voluptuous her front is.

She said:

“My boobs get me the most attention compared to other parts of my body because I get a lot of comments on them. However, I have never been sexually harassed on account of that except by guys who send images of their manhood to me on social media.”