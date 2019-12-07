Men Send Me Their Nude Photos Because Of My Boobs: Actress Peju Johnson

by Eyitemi Majeed
Yoruba actress Peju Johnson
Yoruba actress Peju Johnson

Fast-rising Yoruba actress, Peju Johnson, has revealed that her boobs gets her the undesired attention compared to other parts of her body.

Read Also: Pastor Adeboye Addresses ‘Men Of God’ Who Anoint Women On Their Breasts

Speaking during an Interview with TheSun newspaper, she revealed that guys often send her images of their manhood on social media because of how voluptuous her front is.

She said:

“My boobs get me the most attention compared to other parts of my body because I get a lot of comments on them. However, I have never been sexually harassed on account of that except by guys who send images of their manhood to me on social media.”

Tags from the story
Peju Johnson
0

You may also like

Anyone cursing my mother, will never be a parent -Tboss curses on Instagram live

‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says

Adeniyi Johnson To His Estranged Actress Wife; “Someday You’ll Forget The Hurt”

Princess Shyngle

[Photos]: Princess Shyngle Sets The Internet On Fire With Sexy New Photos

#BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals

Nigerian transgender, Miss Sahhara officially disclaims dad in new video

miss world

Miss Puerto Rico Crowned Miss World 2016

Even Christ did plastic surgery – Nana Frema speaks in defence of plastic surgery

#BBNaija: Must See Throwback Photo Of Bisola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *