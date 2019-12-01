Men Should Marry Two Wives To Reduce Adultery – Gospel Singer, Stella Seal

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer Stella Aba Seal is of the opinion that men should be allowed to marry two wives to help curb adultery.

In an interview with Becky on E with Becks, Stella said if men can handle having two wives, they should do just that.

”If a married man is responsible and I’m his first wife and he wants to marry [another wife] and he can take care of both of us…I don’t have a problem with that,” Stella Seal said.

“If you think you love the woman enough, do the needful or fix your marriage. I speak to ladies who tell me they have four to six boyfriends just because they don’t know who will give them security,” she added.