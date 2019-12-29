Mercy Aigbe Tensions Instagram With New Photo

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to share a rare photo of herself which has gotten her teeming fans drooling over her.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: ‘I am here to Conquer! Cheers to the Good Life.’

Read Also: Awa Set Corporate Malians, Says Mercy Aigbe As She Steps Out For Kiss Daniel;s Concert (Photo)

The screen diva has been updating her fans on social media that her birthday comes up on the 31st of December and as such she has been teasing them with lovely photos as they count down to the day.

She wrote: