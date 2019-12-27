Mercy Eke Angrily Shouts At Children Begging Her For Money (Video)

A video currently trending online shows the moment Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke angrily shouted at some children begging her for money.

The reality star finally reunited with her mom at their hometown in Owerri, Imo state on Thursday.

While they were heading back from the airport, Mercy, who was seated in a car, rolled down the window to distribute money to some children.

The children, however, ended up snatching all the money from her hands while she was sharing it.

This infuriated the reality as she shouted, “Get the fuck” .

Watch the video below: