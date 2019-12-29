Mercy Eke Continues To Fuel Dating Rumors With Willie XO (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has continued to fuel dating rumors with British born Nigerian singer and songwriter, Willie XO.

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke and singer, Willie XO
The reality shared a video in which she could be seen grooving to one of his songs while driving.

Information Nigeria recalls a screenshot of the duo on Instagram captured the moment the reality TV star described the singer as ‘cutie’ while the singer reciprocated with ‘love-struck icon’.

Ike, however, debunked claims that they had broken up  as he stated that the fact that he has been busy is why they have not been together lately.

Watch the video below:

0

