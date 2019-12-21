Mercy Eke Set To Launch Affordable Clothing Line (Video)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija Mercy Eke
BBNaija Mercy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke has announced that she is going to launch her own clothing brand.

The reality TV star took to social media to share the announcement with her fans and followers.

Mercy hinted that the clothes will be extremely fabulous and of course, affordable.

READ ALSO – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Shows Off Her Twerking Skills (Video)

The brand, according to her would be called M&M and more details will be made available as soon as they are.

While we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us, we are excited about the announcement.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
M&M, Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

#BBNaija: Evicted Housemate Bambam outside the house with Steve from Deloitte (Photo)

Naira Marley reacts as Simi denies snubbing him at an event

Naira Marley reacts as Simi denies snubbing him at an event

Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Celebrates 9 Years Since Winning Big Brother Africa 5

‘How I weathered the storm, growing up in a broken home’

Kevin Spacey to take a break from acting “to seek evaluation and treatment”

Wizkid To Drop Single Featuring US Singer, TY Dolla Sign Soon [PHOTO]

Cossy Ojiakor Accuses Halima Abubakar Of Sleeping With Her Friend’s Husband

Adekunle Gold and Simi

Adekunle Gold, Simi Banter Words On Social Media

Why models become actors –Mr. Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *