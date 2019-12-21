Mercy Eke Set To Launch Affordable Clothing Line (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke has announced that she is going to launch her own clothing brand.

The reality TV star took to social media to share the announcement with her fans and followers.

Mercy hinted that the clothes will be extremely fabulous and of course, affordable.

The brand, according to her would be called M&M and more details will be made available as soon as they are.

While we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us, we are excited about the announcement.

Watch The Video Here: