Mercy Eke Slays In See-Through Outfit (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself flaunting her hot curves.

BBNaija Mercy Eke
BBNaija Mercy Eke

The Big Brother Naija star, wows her followers away as she slays hot in a glittery see-through outfit, thereby baring her cleavage and bikini line. She rocks her voluptuous figure fabulously.

Also Read: God Has Changed My Life For Good, Says Mercy As She Shares New Photo

Recall that the reality star just bagged an endorsement deal with Mario and Juliet alongside her other endorsement deals since winning the show.

She is really enjoying herself at the moment.

See pictures below:

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

It′s Official! Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Her First Child (Photos)

Davido’s 2nd Baby Mama Shows Off Birthday Gift As He Celebrates Her 25th Birthday

Singer, Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila, reacts to allegations that she was once a prostitute

Creepy! IG user claims she saw Tagbo’s ghost today & he asked her to deliver a message to someone

Man wrongly imprisoned for 25 years gets $10million as compensation

I Am Not Legally Divorced – Doris Simeon

Abayomi Shogunle

ACP Abayomi Shogunle Reveals How Much One Can Make From Being Slapped

Ibinabo Fiberesima Tells Where She Met Her Fiance + Says She’s Getting Married In December

Wizkid & Davido React To The Slave Trade In Libya (Read What They Said)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *