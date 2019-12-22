Mercy Johnson, Hubby Launch Luxury Hotel (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Okojie are wrapping up year 2019 in the best way possible.

Mercy Johnson and family
After announcing that they’re expecting a fourth child, the couple has announced the completion and launching of their new luxury hotel.

The mother of four took to her Instagram page to share the good news as she also invited her followers to come party with her.

The on-screen diva wrote;

“If you want to meet me today come through!!!! 🥳💃🏾 I will be at the Official Opening of Henod Luxury Hotels @henodluxuryhotels
Lodge + Club + Pool Bar + Event Hall 12/14 Akintola street, Abule Egba, Lagos on the 21st of December 2019!!
See you!!”

