Mercy Johnson Releases Christmas Family Photo

Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has released her family’s Christmas photo and it is every shade of adorable.

The actress, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Prince Okojie, posed alongside her family in PJs as they smiled for the camera.

She captioned the photo;

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! I pray in this season that the love, Joy, peace and prosperity that comes from Christ never leave you and yours!”

This is coming days after Mercy and her husband launched a luxury hotel in the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

