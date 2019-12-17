Mercy Shares New Photos; Says Crowns Are Gifts From God

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, is definitely still relishing her crown as the winner of the pepper dem edition of the highly-rated reality TV show.

Taking to her Instagram page of Tuesday, 17th December, the reality TV star dropped some eye-popping photos of herself which she captioned: ‘“Crowns are a gift from God, they are custom made, yours will never fit anyone else” and we feel you definitely need to sneak a peek.

