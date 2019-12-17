Mercy Shares New Photos; Says Crowns Are Gifts From God

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, is definitely still relishing her crown as the winner of the pepper dem edition of the highly-rated reality TV show.

Read Also: How BBNaija Winner, Mercy, Shut Down Enugu (Photos)

Taking to her Instagram page of Tuesday, 17th December, the reality TV star dropped some eye-popping photos of herself which she captioned: ‘“Crowns are a gift from God, they are custom made, yours will never fit anyone else” and we feel you definitely need to sneak a peek.

She wrote:

“Crowns are a gift from God, they are custom made, yours will never fit anyone else.”

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy
0

You may also like

I Cried For Tiwa Because She Married An Irresponsible Man – Foluke Daramola’s Husband

omashola slaps 'mercy bum

BBNaija2019: Omashola’s Fans Take Campaign To Warri Street (Video)

“Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World” – Don Jazzy Praises Mom On Mother’s Day

Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her Diamond Wedding Ring On Instagram [PHOTOS]

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

‘I will expose your gay as*es if you beg my man for money’ – Tonto Dikeh calls out Tuface, Annie Idibia, IK Ogbonna

PHOTOS: MSN Lists The 10 Hottest Young Nigerian Musicians To Watch

Tiwa Savage Drops Hints Of A Second Baby In The Most Exciting Way

Nollywood Georgina Onuoha

It Ended In Praise – Georgina Onuoha Says After Successful Surgery

Nollywood Actress Ufuoma Ejenobor Is Pregnant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *