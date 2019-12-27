Mercy, Willie Xo Flirt On Instagram (Photo)

Some eagle eye social media users have caught 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, flirting with British born Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jocey Joseph Ekwuazi, known professionally as Willie XO.

A screenshot of the duo on Instagram captured the moment the reality TV star described the singer as ‘cutie’ while the singer reciprocated with ‘love-struck icon’.

Since the photo broke out, fans have been insinuating that another high-profile relationship may not be far away.

See photo below: