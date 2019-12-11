Messi-less Barcelona Triumphs Against Inter Milan

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona left their star player and captain, Lionel Messi out of the trip to Milan, but still got the job done, courtesy of goals from Carlos Perez and Ansu Fati.

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Hatrick Leads Barcelona To Victory

The Catalonia club rested a lot of first team players and handed debut to goalkeeper, Neto signed during the summer.

Despite this, the Catalans opened the scoring through Carles Perez, Inter equalised just before half-time through Romelu Lukaku.

The visitors scored the winning goal and condemned Inter Milan to the Europa League through Ansu Fati’s record breaking goal.

Ansu Fati became the Champions League’s youngest ever goalscorer, finding the back of the net on Europe’s biggest stage aged just 17 years and 40 days.

Tags from the story
barcelona, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Arsene Wenger gives hint on Sanchez’s future

Real Madrid Extend La Liga Lead after Comeback Win Over Sociedad

West Brom Will Not Contest McAuley Red Card

The Trophy arrives tomorrow: ABJ, Lasgidi, are you “Ready For?

2014 Australian Open: Federer, Tsonga, Azarenka, Wozniacki, Reach Round Two.

Egyptian Premier League Suspended after Scores Died Outside Cairo Stadium

Arsenal Can Beat Bayern in Germany- Sol Campbell

Rio 2016: Nigeria Set To Face Sweden

Li Na to Face Dominika Cibulkova in Australian Open Final.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *