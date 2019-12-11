Messi-less Barcelona Triumphs Against Inter Milan

Barcelona left their star player and captain, Lionel Messi out of the trip to Milan, but still got the job done, courtesy of goals from Carlos Perez and Ansu Fati.

The Catalonia club rested a lot of first team players and handed debut to goalkeeper, Neto signed during the summer.

Despite this, the Catalans opened the scoring through Carles Perez, Inter equalised just before half-time through Romelu Lukaku.

The visitors scored the winning goal and condemned Inter Milan to the Europa League through Ansu Fati’s record breaking goal.

Ansu Fati became the Champions League’s youngest ever goalscorer, finding the back of the net on Europe’s biggest stage aged just 17 years and 40 days.