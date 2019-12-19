Mesut Ozil Deleted From Chinese PES 2020 After Criticism Of Government

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former German international and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Özil has been removed from PES 2020 franchise in China.

Mesut Ozil
Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil

The player criticised the Chinese government on the treatment of Uygur Muslim minority last week.

Also Read: “Mesut Ozil Or Iniesta, Who Do You Think Is The Best??”- See Who Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo, Picks

The midfielder’s comment spurred huge backlash in China, including the axing the airing of a live Arsenal game.

In further retaliation for the comment, Özil will no longer feature in any PES games within the Chinese territory. This include the flagship eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Mobile.

Tags from the story
china, Mesut Ozil, PES
0

You may also like

Crystal Palace to rue Pulis exit, Van Gaal got a job ahead, Arsenal grinding affairs- Femi’s Column

Champions League: Another Classico Avoided As Quarter Final Draws Pitch PSG Against Barcelona… All The Draws Here

2014 World Cup Playoff: FIFA Frees Egypt to Host Ghana in Cairo

See the Staggering Amount Mayweather Earned After Fight with McGregor

Warri Wolves Through to Caf Confedration Cup 3rd Round

Chelsea Beaten At Home By Bournemouth

2012 Olympics qualifiers:Falcons’ camp bubbles ahead Namibia clash

Nigerians in the European League: Utaka, Haruna, Scores.

Manchester United Held At Old Trafford By Stubborn Everton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *