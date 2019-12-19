Mesut Ozil Deleted From Chinese PES 2020 After Criticism Of Government

Former German international and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Özil has been removed from PES 2020 franchise in China.

The player criticised the Chinese government on the treatment of Uygur Muslim minority last week.

The midfielder’s comment spurred huge backlash in China, including the axing the airing of a live Arsenal game.

In further retaliation for the comment, Özil will no longer feature in any PES games within the Chinese territory. This include the flagship eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Mobile.