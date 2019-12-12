Mike Edwards, Wife Cover December Edition Of Genevieve Magazine (Photo)

Big Brother Naija sweetheart, Mike Edward and his wife Perri Shakes-Drayton are on the cover stars for Genevieve Magazine’s December edition.

The duo who has shared nothing but sweetness has won the hearts of Nigerians in their sweet romance.

Mike who was at the Big Brother Naija house while Perri was in the UK, had left Nigerians in awe for his gentleman behaviour.

Other celebrities in the December edition include Seyi Shay, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy and Timini.

See Photo Here: