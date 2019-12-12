Mike Edwards, Wife Cover December Edition Of Genevieve Magazine (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mike Edward And His Wife
BBNaija’s Mike And His Wife

Big Brother Naija sweetheart, Mike Edward and his wife Perri Shakes-Drayton are on the cover stars for Genevieve Magazine’s December edition.

The duo who has shared nothing but sweetness has won the hearts of Nigerians in their sweet romance.

Mike who was at the Big Brother Naija house while Perri was in the UK, had left Nigerians in awe for his gentleman behaviour.

READ ALSO – Last Year I Was Homeless, Now I Am A Household Name In Nigeria: Mike Edwards

Other celebrities in the December edition include Seyi Shay, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy and Timini.

See Photo Here:

Mike Edward
Mike And His Wife Cover December Edition
Tags from the story
Cuppy, Genevieve magazine, Kaffy, Mike Edward, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Seyi Shay, Timini
0

You may also like

Things Men Say That Piss Us Off … But Shouldn’t!

”God Is Making Children Gay To Punish Us For Abortion” – US Radio Host, Linda

4 Biblical Traits Of A Man Not Ready For Marriage

Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze Gives More Insight On How ‘Fingering, Giving Head’ Is Biblical

Stephanie Okereke Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son, Maxwell

The Myth About Nigeria Being Wealthy

4 Ways to Manage Your Emotions When Attracted to Someone You Just Can’t Have

More Women Now Doing Feet Plastic Surgery So It Can Fit Into More Shoes

13 Secret Signs Your Boyfriend Is Not Over His Ex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *