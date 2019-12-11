‘Mind Your Business’ – Cossy Ojiakor Advises Christians In Raunchy Outfit (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Cossy Ojikor has shared a piece of advice to Christians in her recent video.

Sharing on Instagram in her weekly episode of ‘A verse with Apostle Cossy’ the actress lamented the need for people to mind their business.

She also hinted that we should be more concerned about the business that pays us.

In her video, she was seen reading a verse of the Bible in a revealing outfit that showed her bursty breast.

Watch The Video Here: