Minimum Wage: N30,000 Not Enough For Workers – Obaseki

by Valerie Oke

 

Governor Obaseki
Edo State Governor Obaseki

Governotaking Edo state, Godwin Obaseki says the new Minimum Wage of N30,000 is incapable of taking workers home.

Obaseki said this on Tuesday while delivering his address at the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja.

Obaseki said, “N30,000 is not enough for workers as take home.”

Read Also: Why We Are At War With Obaseki: APC Chieftain

Obaseki said also that, “funding of education, healthcare research institutions and other social services are critical functions of the states; functions that must be prioritised because it is foundational to the organisation and the development of the state.” He added that Nigeria does not need strong men but strong institutions. ”

“As we strive towards becoming a developed country, the first thing should be more on what we create not whom we create, more on things we put in place for the future generation to see and utilise much more than what will benefit us today,” Obaseki added.

 

Tags from the story
Godwin Obaseki, New Minimum Wage
