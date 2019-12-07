Minister, Rotimi Amaechi Escapes Mob Attack In Spain

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi survived attack by some Nigerians while on a national assignment in Spain.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” Amaechi tweeted on Friday.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm.”

According to the minister, he escaped the scene of the attack and left unhurt. The attack on Amaechi is the second assault against a Nigerian official abroad.

On Saturday, August 17, former Nigeria deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked by members of secessionist movement Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

See his post below: