Miss South Africa Crowned 2019 Miss Universe

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi has emerged the 2029 Miss Universe.

Zozibini and Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson were the top two contestants for the Miss Universe title while Miss Mexico emerged the second-runner up.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned Zozibini Tunzi at the event held in Atlanta on Sunday night. The 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi is quite active in the fight against gender-based violence.

READ ALSO – Philippines Catriona Gray Wins Miss Universe 2018

Her Miss Universe biography describes her as: “She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

When asked why she’s the right choice, she said: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful.

I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected on mine.”

Watch Video Here:

See Photos Here: