Miss Tukura Emerges Winner Of Miss Nigeria 2019

Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura has been crowned the winner of Miss Nigeria, 2019.

The beauty queen beat 18 other finalists to emerge the ultimate winner of the 2019 edition of the pageant.

The panel of judges included Rita Dominic, Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and Tara Durotoye.

READ ALSO – Former MBGN Winner Ihuoma Nnadi-Emenike Narrates Her Experience With R-Kelly

The occasion was attended by the Lagos state first lady amongst other high profile dignitaries.

Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura will now receive a luxurious apartment and a car as part of the prizes for winning the pageant.

See Photos Here:



Miss Nigeria 2019 Winner