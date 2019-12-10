“Missing Nigeria” – Rapper Cardi B Exclaims

Popular American rapper Cardi B has exclaimed how much she misses her time in Nigeria.

The rapper who was in Africa for a concert, graced the continent with outstanding performances in Nigeria and Ghana.

However, as outstanding as her performances were, the rapper will also be remembered for the drama she stirred in Ghana.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi wrote on the story feature, while sharing a photo of her Nigeria-themed outfit, that she misses Nigeria already.

Another post read: “Take me back to Africa”

See Photo Here: