MMA Fighter, Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Opponent To Retain Welterweight Belt

by Olayemi Oladotun

MMA fighter, Kamaru Usman popularly referred to as Nigerian Nightmare knocked out Colby Covington Sunday morning to retain his welterweight title at the UFC 245.

Kamaru Usman

The Nigerian fighter showed why his striking is just a little bit ahead of the game, fending off the challenge of Colby Covington to defend his UFC welterweight title Saturday night at UFC 245.

In the fifth and final round, Usman dropped Covington twice, forcing the ref to call a stop to the contest with less than a minute to go.

Watch the video below:

