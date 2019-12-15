MMA Fighter, Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Opponent To Retain Welterweight Belt

MMA fighter, Kamaru Usman popularly referred to as Nigerian Nightmare knocked out Colby Covington Sunday morning to retain his welterweight title at the UFC 245.

The Nigerian fighter showed why his striking is just a little bit ahead of the game, fending off the challenge of Colby Covington to defend his UFC welterweight title Saturday night at UFC 245.

Also Read: One Of The Biggest Reasons I Didn’t Leave Las Vegas Without The Belt – Kamaru Usman

In the fifth and final round, Usman dropped Covington twice, forcing the ref to call a stop to the contest with less than a minute to go.

Watch the video below: