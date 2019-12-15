MMA Welterweight Champion, Usman Kamaru Vibes To Burna Boy’s Song (Video)

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) welterweight champion, Usman Kamaru pulled off the Zanku dance step as he entered the fight arena to defend his title.

The Us-based Nigerian fighter is set to fight American fighter, Colby Covington to defend the title he won some months ago.

Making his appearance into the fight arena, the fighter vibed to the song of Grammy nominee, Burna Boy as he was cheered on by his supporters and UFC middle weight champion and fellow Nigerian, Israel Adesanya.

Watch the video below: