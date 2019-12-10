Mo Abudu Shares Photos Of Completed N10BN Ebonylife Place Studio (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mo Abudu
Media personality, Mo Abudu

Nigerian Billionaire filmmaker, Mo Abudu has opened her newly completed Ebonylife place studios which is a multi-billion Naira structure.

The studio, which also has a cinema and other important film making facilities, will be among the first in Nigeria with several investments.

Mo Abudu has already sealed her place and status as one of the top filmmakers in Nigeria with the opening of this new studio.

More will be expected from Ebonylife which has already established an exclusive partnership with DSTV for the distribution of her content across Africa though the Ebonylife TV channel.

The studio is Africa’s first Black Global Outfit, and Abudu has also shot 3 films earning close to a billion Naira with Netflix.
See Photos Here:
Mo Abudu
Ebonylife Palace Studio
Mo Abudu
Ebonylife Palace Studio
Tags from the story
Ebonylife Studio Palace, Mo Abudu
