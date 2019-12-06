Mob Nabs Man Caught Raping A Child Inside Bus In Abia

A man has been nabbed by a mob for allegedly raping a little girl in Aba, Abia state.

According to reports, the incident happened on Wednesday at the Hightaste Road by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road in Aba.

According to a Facebook user, David Osinachi Nwankwo, who shared photos from the scene of the incident, the suspect covered the child’s mouth after luring her into the bus.

“He was caught having carnal knowledge/raping the little girl on the picture after luring her into a nearby bus with his hand on her mouth to stop her from shouting somewhere around Hightaste Rd. by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road in Aba, Abia State today.