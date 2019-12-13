Modul University Reacts After Tonto Dikeh Was Busted For Giving ‘Audio Speech’ At Its Conference In Dubai

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh was recently caught in a web of lies after she shared pictures from a conference organized by Modul university in Dubai.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had bagged a certificate for attending the conference at the university.

Dikeh also shared some pictures which looked like she was speaking to an audience but it appears she was never speaking to any audience but chairs and that it was all an “audio conference”.

A web user, who was quick to notice that the actress had been deceiving them all along called her out via Instagram.

Reacting to this, the actress has defended herself by reposting an appreciation message from the institution which reads,

“Thank you Tontolet for sharing your experience” but she reposted their message with the caption “Thankyou so much MODUL University Dubai for acknowledging me. Education is breath!”

See the full post below: