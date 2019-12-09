Moment Brodashaggi, DJ Cuppy Kissed (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of Brodashaggi and DJ Cuppy kissing
Photo of Brodashaggi and DJ Cuppy kissing

Popular Instagram comic actor, Brodashaggi, has shared the video where he kissed popular Disk Jockey, DJ Cuppy in a comic skit.

In the video, the comic actor was trying to woo the popular disc jockey when she asked him to keep quiet and she moved close to him while gently placing her lips on his.

Brodashaggi who couldn’t believe his eyes then fell on the ground in disbelief.

Read Also: [Photo] Brodashaggi Carry Former BBnaija Housemate, Nina on Okada

Since the video broke out, his followers have been saying the kiss must have happened in his dreams.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Brodashaggi, DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

“Save your opinion and shove it down your anus” – Nigerian Girl Says As She Displays Her Big Bo-obs On Facebook

Chris Brown Sends Post-birthday Shout-out To Karrueche, His Mum And Daughter

Olamide Set To Feature Wizkid On New Song (Photo)

‘My Leukemia is in remission and the prostrate cancer is not spreading’ Sadiq Daba gives cheerful update of his health status

Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham Departs Ilorin, Kiss Kwasu Students Goodbye

Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye Mourns Mom After Death

D’banj’s Award Rack Is Truly Stunning

Davido and Chioma celebrate on bed after his Headies Awards win (Video)

Watch New Video: Olamide And Wizkid Features On ID Cabasa's Latest Hit ''Totori''

[NEW VIDEO]: Olamide And Wizkid Features On ID Cabasa’s Latest Hit ”Totori”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *