Moment Teni Kissed Male Fan On Stage (Video)

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata alias Teni melted the hearts of some of her fans at the Ovation Carol night, held in Lagos on Sunday.

The singer brought out a shy male fan, Wahab from the pool of audience and they both shared a cute moment together.

In a video which emerged online, the singer asked the young man to climb on to the stage while she was performing.

Teni proceeded to bring the gentleman’s cheek closer to her lips, and gave it a warm peck.

The male fan, who seemed shy, smiled and made his way off the stage.

Watch the video below: