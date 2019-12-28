Momopha Seen Cruising Lagos On Okada (Video)

Instagram socialite, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly referred to as Mompha was seen cruising around Lagos on a bike alias Okada on Saturday.

Information Nigeria recalls the Bureau de Change operator was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from detention after fulfilling the bail conditions.

The popular Dubai-based big boy was spotted on bike in a recent footage, going about his daily activities on an okada to beat the traffic.

Mompha had taken his Instagram stories to share clips of his adventures.

Watch the video below: