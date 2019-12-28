Momopha Seen Cruising Lagos On Okada (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Instagram socialite, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly referred to as Mompha was seen cruising around Lagos on a bike alias Okada on Saturday.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

Information Nigeria recalls the Bureau de Change operator was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from detention after fulfilling the bail conditions.

The popular Dubai-based big boy was spotted on bike in a recent footage, going about his daily activities on an okada to beat the traffic.

Mompha had taken his Instagram stories to share clips of his adventures.

Read Also: #JusticeForFavour: Pregnant Student Allegedly Killed And Eaten By Her Friend And His Mom (Photo)

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Mompha cruising Lagos with a Hausa rider 🏍

A post shared by Afrihitz (@afrihitzz) on

Tags from the story
EFCC, lagos, Mompha
0

You may also like

Lauretta Onochie

‘DSS Saved Sowore From Destroying Himself’ – Presidency

onnoghen

What Onnoghen’s prosecution means to us – South South governors

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th September 2019

Check Out The 2019 UEFA Champions League Squad Of The Season

OMG!!!! Man sets his 15 year-old son on fire

I Don’t Owe Senate or Anyone No Apology – IGP Idris

6 Lush Asoebi Styles to Bring Out the Queen in You

Nigerians Express Dismay Over Big Brother Nigeria Being Hosted By South Africa

INTERESTING: 8 Myths About Nigerian Marriages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *