Mompha Celebrates His One True Friend Who Stood By Him

Mompha has taken to social media to celebrate his one true friend who stood by him during his trying times.

Recall the IG celebrity was arrested by the EFCC a few weeks ago over internet fraud, he was recently released on bail.

Read Also: They Did This To Me Because Of Jealousy, Mompha Reacts To EFCC Prosecution

Taking to his page, Mompha wrote;

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and be understood!!! A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out, Friends are the siblings God never gave us and a friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you @brakinface Thank you for being my true friend.”

