Money Brings Out A Man's True Nature – Reno Onokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri, in his usual fashion, has shared new nuggets on his IG page.

According to Reno this time, there is one way to actually know a man’s true nature, and according to him, money can help one tell just how good or bad a man is.

In his words;

“If you want to know a man, have financial dealings with him. Nothing brings out a man’s true nature like money. If you have not had such dealings with a man, you only think you know him. You don’t truly know him. Even the man does not really know himself. Money exposes a man to even himself. Many people that you think are ‘nice’ and ‘humble’ are in reality only poor. That is why I laugh when people say money changed their friend. No. Money REVEALED your friend to both you and him.”

