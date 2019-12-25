More Muslims Attended Christmas Service Than Christians: Kaduna Pastor

The pastor of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, Sabon Tasha-Kaduna, Yohanna Buru, says Muslims outnumbered Christians during their Christmas service.

The general overseer of the church made this known in an interview with reporters, as expressed gratitude to God for the turn out of Muslims at the church’s Christmas service.

The cleric also reveals the there has been a raise in the number of Muslims coming to attend Christmas service year after year.

He said Muslims youth, top Islamic scholars, traditional title holders and various association of peace promoting organisation from 19 northern states were present during the service.

In his sermon, he said, “We must remember that we are from one family, because Adam was our original Biological father. ”

“We all have our holy scriptures: Bible and Qur’an. We also believe in paradise and hell fire. Therefore, we must be our brothers keepers, to live in peace and harmony.

“We are using the Christmas season to unite Muslims and Christians and to promote better understanding among different faith-based organisations.

Read Also: Give Us Leah Sharibu As Christmas Gift: Northern Christians Beg Buhari

“I’m pleading with Muslims and Christians across the globe to use the season in promoting peace and unity and to forgive one another, so as to live in peace like the rest of the world.

“Annually, hundreds of Muslims usually come from northern Nigeria to join us in Christmas celebration,and we are happy that a large number of Muslims from various places have again come and joined us in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This year, Muslims who attended the Christmas morning service tripled the number of Christians in the church.”