Most Important Thing To Teach Young Girls – 2019 Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi, the 2019 Miss Universe has given a speech so powerful it will resonate into years.

During the finals last night, Zozibini was asked the most important lesson every young girl should learn.

Answering, Zozibini said leadership is the one thing every young girl needs to be taught.

In her words;

“It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time – not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be,” she said.

“I think we are the most powerful beings in the world, and that we should be given every opportunity.

“And that is what we should be teaching these young girls – to take up space.”