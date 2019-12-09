Most Important Thing To Teach Young Girls – 2019 Miss Universe

by Temitope Alabi
Miss Universe South Africa
Zozibini

Zozibini Tunzi, the 2019 Miss Universe has given a speech so powerful it will resonate into years.

During the finals last night, Zozibini was asked the most important lesson every young girl should learn.

Read Also: Miss South Africa Crowned 2019 Miss Universe

Answering, Zozibini said leadership is the one thing every young girl needs to be taught.

In her words;

“It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time – not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be,” she said.

“I think we are the most powerful beings in the world, and that we should be given every opportunity.

“And that is what we should be teaching these young girls – to take up space.”

Tags from the story
2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi
0

You may also like

Secondary Infertility – Why Does It Happens?

5 Reasons Why You May Be Single

Your Relationship May Be Doomed if You Can’t Get Past These 5 Disagreements

7 Android features missing in iPhones

Guinness is the best place to work in Nigeria —Global Research Firm

Guinness is the best place to work in Nigeria —Global Research Firm

5 Tips for Transforming Your Life as a Wife

Top 7 Foods For Healthy Looking Skin

4 Lifestyle Mistakes That Can Kill Later

6 Smart Ways to Wear High Heels Without Feeling Pain

6 Smart Ways to Wear High Heels Without Feeling Pain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *