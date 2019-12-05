Mr May D Seen Driving Uber Taxi In Sweden (Video)

One time Nigerian music sensation, Mr May D has been spotted doing a different craft and away from Nigeria.

The ‘Soundtrack’ singer who had been described as a struggling artist has appeared to have changed his craft to being an Uber driver in Sweden.

While he may have blamed his career failure on the then boy group, PSquare, as he mentioned that he felt exploited by them, in this video, the artiste seemed to love what he is doing now.

READ ALSO – Mr May D: ‘I’m in a Better Place Ever Since I Split from P-Square’

Sharing the video, the passenger mentioned, however, that he would give him a one star for answering the phone while driving.

Watch The Video Here: