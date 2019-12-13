Mr. P Is A childish Egghead” – Twitter User Slams Singer For Calling A Follower Broke

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, aka Mr. P has been dragged silly on social media following his statement on Twitter,

Mr. P, had taken to his Twitter page to say that since he parted ways with his brother, he has had peace of mind and aged backward. Not stopping there, he went on to slam a follower who dared to challenge him.

Peter had dragged the follower saying he is too broke and should learn to mind his business.

However this did not sit well with another social media user who slammed the singer calling him childish and insecure.