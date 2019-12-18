MTN Nigeria Becomes First Nigerian Company To Earn IIP Platinum Award

It is easy for Information and Communications Technological (ICT) companies to get carried away with expanding their reach and achieving their goals and forget their most important resource- the human capital.

 

MTN Nigeria has continued to set the pace as far as People Management is concerned in Nigeria and the Investors In People (IIP) body has repeatedly confirmed this. The IIP is a global body which assesses people practices across organisations in 75 countries, comprising about 11 million odd employees. 

 

In 2013, MTN became the first Nigerian company to receive the prestigious Investor In People (IIP) acccreditation which placed them on the list of the best companies in the world to work for.

 

In 2015, they went a step higher and they were awarded with the IIP Gold certification.

 

This year, MTN Nigeria has just clinched the IIP Platinum Certification, the highest possible to be held by any company in the world and the first Nigerian company to achieve this feat.

 

With this, the  company joins the elite 2% of corporations in the world that hold the widely coveted certification.

