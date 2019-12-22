MTV Base Hottest Naija Artiste: See List Of 20 Hottest Singers

by Eyitemi Majeed
MTV Base has released a list of 2019 Naija hottest singers and the list has been generating a lot of reactions as talented singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as ‘Wizkid‘ dropped to 5th on the table.

The list features Grammy-nominated singer, Burna Boy, clinch top spot while ‘Fia’ crooner, David Adeleke, also known as Davido clinch second spot.

See the full list below:

1 Burna Boy

2 Davido

3 Naira Marley

4 Zlatan

5 Wizkid

6 Tiwa Savage

7 Mayorkun

8 Rema

9 Joey Boy

10 Olamide

11. Teni

12.Peruzzi 

13.Fire Boy

14.Falz

15. Kizz Daniel

16.Patoranking

17.Niniola

18.Skibi

19.Rude Boy

20. Timaya 

