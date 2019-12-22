MTV Base Hottest Naija Artiste: See List Of 20 Hottest Singers

MTV Base has released a list of 2019 Naija hottest singers and the list has been generating a lot of reactions as talented singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as ‘Wizkid‘ dropped to 5th on the table.
Read Also: Here Is The Full List Of Winners In The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
The list features Grammy-nominated singer, Burna Boy, clinch top spot while ‘Fia’ crooner, David Adeleke, also known as Davido clinch second spot.
See the full list below:
1 Burna Boy
2 Davido
3 Naira Marley
4 Zlatan
5 Wizkid
6 Tiwa Savage
7 Mayorkun
8 Rema
9 Joey Boy
10 Olamide
11. Teni
12.Peruzzi
13.Fire Boy
14.Falz
15. Kizz Daniel
16.Patoranking
17.Niniola
18.Skibi
19.Rude Boy
20. Timaya