My Father Left Only N7000 In His Account: Murtala Muhammed’s Son

Risqua Muhammed, son of the former Nigerian Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, has said his father left only N7,000 in his bank account despite his position.

Muhammed said this on Monday, during the unveiling of the statue of his late father at the entrance of the post-graduate hall of residence at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state, known as Murtala Muhammed Hall.

According to the son of the late head of state, his father during his days as Commander-in-chief of the country dealt ruthlessly with corruption.

He hailed President Muhammad Buhari for taking the same path.

Murtala Mohammed died 43 years ago served Nigeria and w sin office for 200 days.