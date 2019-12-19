My Heart Will Forever Be Missing A Piece: DBanj’s Wife Remembers Late Son

D’Banj‘s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, has definitely not gotten over the demise of her first child, despite welcoming a second son on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in California, USA.

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that her life will forever be missing a piece before going on to point that she only gets better with it as the day passes by.

Read Also: Every Concert I Do From Now On Is Going To Be A Celebration Of Life – Dbanj

The singer and wife lost their first child, Daniel Oyebanjo, in 2018 after he drowned in a pool.

She wrote;