My Jacket Costs ‎£2300 Pounds, But I Will Not Make Noise About It – Harrysong

by Temitope Alabi

 

Harrysong
Harrysong

Nigerian singer Harrysong may have just subbed singer Timaya with his post on IG.

Recall days ago, Timaya took to his IG page to slam Nigerian celebrities about wearing fake items saying he does not want to be compared with them.

Read Also: Harrysong Set To Walk Down The Aisle

Well not long after he ,made this post, Harrysong has now released his, saying the jacket he wore in th photo above costs him 2300 pounds but he would rather not make so much noise about it.

‘This jacket cost 2300 pounds, I for make noise but I remember say @davidoofficial wear shirt of 5,000 pounds & he no make noise

Tomorrow I go wear 50k shirt from my tailor, na my body

Be humble, remember your roots.”

Tags from the story
Harrysong, timaya
0

You may also like

Singer Seyi Shay Signs Endorsement Deal With Etisalat

Olamide Shares Super Adorable New Video Of Himself With His Son

#BBNaija : Tobi visits his former office (Photos)

Charly Boy Reacts To Army Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Home In Umuahia – See What He Said

#BBNaija: Bisola & Bally Return from Paradise as IK Osakioduwa Visits Housemates in Ninja Style | Photos+Video

G-Wagon Season: J Martins Joins the Long List of Owners (PHOTOS)

Agbani Darego Says She is NOT Engaged To Timi Alaibe

‘The Wedding Party 2’ Is Back And We Can’t Keep Calm

“Love you like I loved Oxford Cabin Biscuits soaked in milk” – Noble Igwe says as he celebrates his 2nd wedding anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *