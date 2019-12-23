My Jacket Costs ‎£2300 Pounds, But I Will Not Make Noise About It – Harrysong

Nigerian singer Harrysong may have just subbed singer Timaya with his post on IG.

Recall days ago, Timaya took to his IG page to slam Nigerian celebrities about wearing fake items saying he does not want to be compared with them.

Well not long after he ,made this post, Harrysong has now released his, saying the jacket he wore in th photo above costs him 2300 pounds but he would rather not make so much noise about it.

‘This jacket cost 2300 pounds, I for make noise but I remember say @davidoofficial wear shirt of 5,000 pounds & he no make noise

Tomorrow I go wear 50k shirt from my tailor, na my body

Be humble, remember your roots.”