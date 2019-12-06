My New Album Will Be World’s Best In 2020 – Brymo

Ace singer and songwriter Brymo is out here letting the world know he is set to drop the best album in 2020.

According to the ‘Heya’ crooner, his new album which will drop in 2020 will be the best in the world.

In his words;

Back to finishing up the world’s best album of 2020…

This is coming months after the singer took to social media to reveal that he has not really spent his own money since joining the music industry.

According to Brymo he has only spent N2000 since becoming an artiste.