‘My Next Husband Must Pay Me $10k As Salary’ – Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has stated the terms and conditions for any man coming to marry her.

She has said that he must be prepared to pay her $10,000 as a monthly salary.

Recall that the television and radio personality’s first marriage ended with an infidelity scandal after her then-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa caught and filmed her in their matrimonial bed with another man.

In an interview on an Accra based radio station, she revealed that marriage cannot stop her from living her life hence payment from her future husband to maintain her current lifestyle.

Watch The Video Here: