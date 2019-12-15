“My Pina Pina” – Burna Boy Celebrates Stefflon Don On Her Birthday

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to celebrate the 28th birthday of his girlfriend, and British singer, Stefflon Don on Saturday.

Burna, Stefflon Don
Burna, Stefflon Don

The singer shared a photo with Stefflon Don as he captioned:
“Happy Birthday my queen. My Sweety. My pina pina”.

The British rapper, Stefflon Don added a new year yesterday, 13th December 2019.

The two music industry celebrities have been flaunting their loves for each other on social since their relationship became public in 2018.

See post below:

Burna Boy
Burna Boy’s post
