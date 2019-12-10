‘My Precious Virginity, Life, Emotion Were Raped’ – Sucidal Lady Cries Out

by Michael Isaac

A Muslim girl identified simply as Fatimah has shared the horror she experienced as she lost her virginity at the hands of a rapist.

Sharing on her WhatsApp story feature Fatimah explained the pain and agony she is going through after the incident.

She also pointed out that she has had suicidal thoughts from the day it happened up till the very moment she was sharing the story.

From information gathered, the incident happened on a Sunday as she also shared that she was beaten by the rapist and couldn’t explain how they got triggered to carry out the act since she was wearing a niqab.

